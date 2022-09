Police are asking for assistance from the Tokomaru bay community to help find a woman who was swept away in the awa this morning.

The woman went missing in the Mangahauini River at around 11.30am.

The incident occurred around the intersection of Te Wehi Road and State Highway 35, about 1km from the river mouth at Tokomaru township.

Anyone who sees the woman is asked to call 111 immediately and quote event number P051864074.