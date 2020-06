The search for the 30-year-old woman wanted in relation to yesterday’s incident where Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot, has ended.

Natalie Bracken was found in West Auckland just after 3pm today and taken into custody without incident.

Police say Bracken is assisting with inquiries.

She is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Monday morning.

Temporary carriage of firearms is no longer in place across the Auckland region.