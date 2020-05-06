Women in her 60s dies of COVID-19, death toll in NZ reaches 21

A woman in her 60s has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the infection in New Zealand to 21.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the woman was a resident at the Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Christchurch.

“She had underlining health conditions and was considered a probable case due to her clinical presentation and past exposure history, despite testing negative,”

Dr Bloomfield says the woman was at the rest home since 2011 and was a much-loved member of the Rosewood whānau.

“I’m pleased to say, and you will I’m sure join me in understanding, a staff member was comforting her when she passed away, he says.

“She was not one of the residents who had been transferred to Burwood Hospital but was still at Rosewood. Our thoughts, of course, go out to her family and her friends today and the weeks and months ahead.”

Two new cases today

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,488 after rising by two overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the news cases include one confirmed and one probable case.

“The confirmed case is linked to the Marist College cluster,” says Dr Bloomfield.

The other probable case is linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home cluster and this is a household contact of a known case, says Dr Bloomfield.

So far 88 percent of all cases are now recovered.

There are two people in hospital in Auckland City and Middlemore hospitals, none of whom are intensive care.

Yesterday, 4,472 tests were completed and 160,700 tests have been processed in total. There are 16 clusters of cases but three of them have closed.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 127 Māori people with COVID-19 and 79 Pacific people.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.