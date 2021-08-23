Women's Refuge - preparing for the worst but hoping for the best

The head of Women’s Refuge chief executive Ang Jury says it feels as though this is the "calm before the storm" and that it's difficult for her to be optimistic given the events of the previous lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown at level four is a perfect storm for abuse and violence for many New Zealanders.

During lockdowns, family violence is known to escalate, prompting family violence organisations to prepare for increased demand for their services.

According to experts, the additional stress brought on by the impacts of the lockdown on jobs, finances, childcare, and mental health exacerbates the danger of violence.

Jury says that there isn't a lot of demand for their services right now during the lockdown, which is comparable to the prior lockdown when the first week was strangely calm.

“I think people are taking it more seriously this time, so hopefully we won't be in this position for quite so long.”

Frontline workers

Judy believes the level four lockdown makes it more difficult for frontline workers because most services require face-to-face interaction to demonstrate warmth, compassion, and manaakitanga, and moving to remote working isn't something they want to do.

Jury says the largest challenge any essential business in Aotearoa would have is staff who may have ended up in the locations of interest and are waiting for test results to come back.

But she says the refuge whānau have no one off sick and none of the clients are sick. "The whānau that are with us are safe. So you know, life could be an awful lot worse,” she says.

How to get help during a lockdown

Jury says that, as a result of the previous lockdowns, her movement can now supply its services remotely and can be quite nimble if necessary.

“Just because we're in a lockdown doesn't mean to say that you have to be in an unsafe bubble,” she says.

“If you can't ring the police, you can use our shielded site. That's if you can't make a phone call. The shielded sites are a really good way for people to reach out for help, without the other person knowing that that's happening.”

Jury wants to reassure women who may feel reluctant to leave because of being scared of breaking the lockdown rules and she urges women to “just go”.

“Ring 111. Walk out of the house. Your safety is the most important thing.”

Women's Refuge is an essential service and will remain open at all levels.

Getting help

If you or anyone you may be concerned about, is at risk of violence, you can call:

0800 refuge, this number is available 24/7.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 111.

You can also find free help and advice, from these services:

2-shine.org.nz., and are-you-ok.org.nz.

For anyone who is experiencing sexual harm go to:

safe-to-talk.nz

if you are worried about your own abusive behaviour call: