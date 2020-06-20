Workers continue picket at Temperzone plant in Auckland

The Temperzone picket earlier this month. Photo/@fascismdad (Twitter)

Workers are picketing outside Temperzone's plant in Māngere again today after 85 workers were laid off by the ventilation manufacturer.

This follows a protest earlier this month in which the workers lined Tidal Road to express upset at their treatment by the company.

Gentle reminder that this protest is happening in less than an hour. Hope to see y'all there.



Taken by the talented @isoakavakimotu pic.twitter.com/xgZUekU2F9 — Plantation Conversations (@PlantationConvo) June 19, 2020

The workers claim they were forced to use up their annual leave during lockdown and that the company failed to apply for the wage subsidy until six weeks after lockdown commenced.

An online petition which has received more than 9000 signatures is calling for the company to reinstate the leave and reimburse the loss of wages for affected employees.

Many of the workers are Māori and Pacific, including some who are said to have more than 25 years service and are close to retirement.

This man is 66 yrs old. He was robbed of his subsidy & then made redundant after working at Temperzone for 38 yrs.



This is who we are protesting for tomorrow at

10am - 2pm | 38 Tidal rd, Māngere.



Taken by the incredible @isoakavakimotu pic.twitter.com/kUCSv18bAj — Plantation Conversations (@PlantationConvo) June 18, 2020

The company told Stuff that Covid-19 had significantly impacted its business and that it would look to reinstate previous employees when it returned to growth. It also says it did not initially believe it was eligible for the subsidy.

The company says workers were given the option of taking annual leave or leave without pay.