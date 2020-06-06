Workers picket Temperzone plant in Auckland

Photo / @fascismdad (Twitter)

Workers picketed outside the Temperzone plant in Māngere today after 85 workers were laid off by the ventilation manufacturer.

The workers have raised concerns over the past month that they have been let down by their employer, with many said to have been forced to use up their annual leave during the lockdown and the company not applying for the wage subsidy until some six weeks after lockdown commenced.

Many of the workers are said to be Māori and Pacific.

A large group were reportedly picketing outside the plant between 10am and 2pm today.

The company told Stuff its business had been significantly affected by the impact of Covid-19 and it was unfortunately unable to protect its staff from the global issue. It also said it would look to reinstate previous employees when it returned back to growth and was able to reemploy.

The company says the workers were given the option of taking their annual leave or leave without pay. It also told Stuff it did not initially believe it was eligible for the subsidy.