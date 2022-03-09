Working group wants major changes to three waters reform

A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters working group on representation, governance and accountability.

The independent group of council and Iwi representatives was established to identify improvements to the governance and accountability arrangements of the proposed new water services entities to manage drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The report has been delivered to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Chair Doug Martin says the working goup unanimously endorsed the principle of Te Mana o Te Wai – ensuring the health and wellbeing of all waters – as the underlying principle of the reforms.

A major part of the recommendations focuses on co-governance, with Māori having 50% of the key decision making roles, as well as having one of the two co-chair positions. The recommendations also stipulate that decisions be made by consensus, pulling away from a model that focuses on voting on major decisions, with the majority vote prevailing.

“The health and wellbeing of people and communities depends on the health and wellbeing of water. Te Mana o Te Wai puts the health of our waterways at the heart of all decisions made by the new water services entities,” Martin says.

Cabinet to consider

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed the report.

“The independent working group has been an important part of the government’s three waters reform programme to ensure all communities have access to affordable, safe and sustainable drinking, waste and stormwater services,” she says.

“The cabinet will carefully consider the recommendations in today’s report from the working group before finalising reform plans and introducing legislation. We know it is important to get this reform right for every New Zealander.”

The government’s Three Waters Bill was controversial from the outset, with many councils believing it takes away what they believe to be their assets.