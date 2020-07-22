Workplace safety minister fired for 'unsafe' workplace relationship

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sacked Iain Lees-Galloway after being told he had had a long relationship with someone in an agency he had responsibility for.

Ardern said he had not modelled the behaviour she expected of a minister in charge of setting a standard and culture in workplaces. She had lost confidence in him.

Lees-Galloway has since said he will also step down as an MP at the September general election.

In a statement he said “I accept the Prime Minister’s decision and apologise absolutely,”

The Prime Minister told a press conference: "At 5.45pm last night I sat down with the minister and put a range of questions and allegations to him. He confirmed that a consensual relationship had occurred, that it involved someone who had previously worked in his office and had been based in one of his agencies.

The relationship lasted about 12 months and the Prime Minister said: "In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office."

Apology

In a statement today Lees-Galloway has taken responsibility for his actions saying “I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a Minister. I have apologised to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy. I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions."

The whispers started when National leader Judith Collins said there was a scandal involving a member of the Labour Party. This came to light after Collins fronted media over former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon who sent unsolicited images to a young woman.

Ardern said Carmel Sepuloni would become the Minister for ACC, Andrew Little would become the Minister for Work Place Relations and Safety and Chris Faafoi would become the Minister for Immigration.

“All of the portfolio allocations will take us through to the election at which point all portfolios are reconsidered," Ardern said.