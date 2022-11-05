World comps to home chops: Aotearoa's best butchers step up for National Butchery Awards

By Oriwa Atkins, Te Rito journalism cadet

The National Butchery Awards show off the best in their field across Aotearoa, and finds both the best and most promising up-and-coming apprentices.

One of the faces seen in the Heller's Sharp Blacks team, Corey White, who competed in Sacramento, California earlier this year in the World Butcher's Challenge, was one of the competitors for these awards.

White says, "I think for a lot of us butchers, it's not really a trade you aspire to be in, it's more one that finds you. We've all found our way into butchery over the past few years and it's really provided for us."

From Sacramento to Manukau, Ngāpuhi descendant White was representing a different team at the awards. Competing with Earth Wind and Fire, he and his teammates battled to see who had the sharpest knife in the country.



Butchers around Aotearoa have their knives sharpened for national butcher supremacy.

"I think the competition level in New Zealand is super high. Everyone here is really good, it's not really a big dropoff, it's about the same."

In a two-hour cutting contest, competitors demonstrated their technical and artistic abilities by boning, trimming, slicing, and dicing a size 20 chicken, a whole hog loin, a beef rump, a leg of lamb, and an unidentified Canadian cattle T-Bone into a display of value-added items. Looking back on his team's chopping blocks, White thinks they did really well.

White says he's all about making the most of the opportunities presented to him.

"I've had a lot of people help me along the way over the last few years, and I think just saying yes to things when you get the opportunity."

The Young Butcher of the year award and Apprentice of the year award eventually went to competitors Brad Gillespie from Hamilton and Rhys Tamanui in Hawke's Bay, respectively.



