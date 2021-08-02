World-first breastfeeding app to launch in World Breastfeeding Week

Yesterday marked the first day of World Breastfeeding Week. To go with this, a world-first breastfeeding app called Māmā Aroha will launch on Friday.

Māori public health organisation Hāpai Te Hauora has collaborated with wahine Māori Amy Wray, the New Zealand Breastfeeding Association, Mokopuna Ora and Kiwa Digital, to create the app for breastfeeding māmā and their whānau.

The new app is a new iteration of the Breastfeeding Talk Cards that Wray developed over a decade ago, which are used within Aotearoa and internationally. This resource is intended to assist breastfeeding mothers as well as health professionals (nurses, midwives, lactation consultants, and breastfeeding peer support in general) who are assisting mothers with their breastfeeding, especially when they are having difficulties.

Hāpai Te Hauora believes the app will assist health professionals to help whānau Māori and others to successfully breastfeed for longer.