World-ranked surfer finds his feet on land

Ricardo Christie of Rongomai Wahine and Ngāpuhi began surfing at the age of eight, and for the past 24 years has been climbing the world rankings.

Today, Christie is regarded as one of the best surfers in the world but now he's taking on a new challenge and changing his career by becoming a real estate agent.

“At the start of 2020 I decided I was going to figure out what to do and I hadn’t had too much thought into it,” Christie says.

“I had a couple of close friends who had done real estate and they convinced me to give it a go, so I started studying and doing the papers and kind of got obsessed with learning about it.”

Christie has taken his talents all over the world including Hawaii, Australia, Japan and Europe. His obsession began as a child, trying to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers but later he found deeper meaning for his love for surfing.

“There’s a huge push for surfing and its power with helping people through mental health issues and I’m really behind that.”

Nowadays, Christie's days are full of appointments, and phone calls but says he still finds time to hit the surf – and has even handed down some of his skills to his three boys.

“I’ve forced them to surf, and whether they end up competing fulltime as I did or whether they just surf once a week, I just want them to have that tool if they want it.”