National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki (Ngāi Te Rangi, Mataatua, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) has given his personal take on the year that was 2021, saying in a post on social media that despite attempts to divide Māori, it is Māori that have triumphed once again.

Responding to a CNN headline regarding news host Oriini Kaipara - 'Māori journalist becomes first person with facial markings to present primetime news' - Tukaki said in a New Year's Eve post on Facebook that Māori success had risen above the opinions of detractors, particularly those critical of Te Puni Kōkiri's aspirational He Puapua working paper that drew criticism from some political quarters during the year.

"That smiling face, that distinctive Māori air about the place. That awesome international headline on CNN, Tukaki said, before continuing.

"Can I just say as we end the year where some wanted to divide us on Māori grounds - he pua pua this and he pua pua that - it's Māori who have come out on top again."

Tukaki challenged the detractors to appreciate how Māori are viewed on the global stage.

"For all those closet huas here at home pause for a moment and realise the world sees Māori as a force. And that has to be a good thing. It inspires our tamariki and our young people.

"Just saying," Tukaki said.