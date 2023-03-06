World’s first transgender MP and mayor Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

Photo / NZME

The world's first openly transgender MP and mayor, Georgina Beyer has died, aged 65.

Beyer (Te Ati Awa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Porou) died at Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington, after an extended battle with kidney disease.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has paid tribute to Beyer, saying she leaves a pioneering legacy.

“I certainly think that Georgina blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow,” Hipkins said.

Born June 1, 1957, in small-town Wairarapa, Beyer set the stage for her political career as a television presenter and cabaret performer.

In 1995, she shook political orthodoxy by being elected the mayor of her hometown of Carterton, becoming the first openly transgender mayor in the world.

Pushed through Māori Language Act

During her time as mayor, Beyer championed economic development and community engagement.

In the 1999 election, Beyer successfully ran for Labour in the Wairarapa electorate seat, becoming the world's first openly transgender MP; she was re-elected in 2002.

During her time as an MP, Beyer advocated for social justice issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, affordable housing and progressive labour policies, and equity and redress for Māori.

One of her key achievements was the passage of the Māori Language Act 2003, which established the Māori Language Commission and provided funding and support for the promotion and preservation of te reo Māori.

