Worsening Northland scrub fire, 80 homes evacuated, three marae offer shelter

Ngāi Takoto iwi has made three marae available to whānau taking refuge as scrub fires triple in size near the small village of Kaimaumau in Northland.

Fire & Emergency evacuated 80 whānau last night between 8pm and 11pm.

The community is preparing to clear a fire break with diggers and cut trees down that may become a threat to homes. Tonight, Fire Services and Civil Defence has asked everybody to keep away from Kaimaumau until tomorrow.

The police will be looking to keep everyone safe and will be moving people to a safer ground as some have decided to stay in the village.

Iwi, Fire and Emergency and Civil Defence are working around the clock as the fire is spreading to between 1800 and 2000 hectares.

FENZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood talks about the fire and how it travels.

Fire and Emergency Northland is expecting a strong northerly wind forecast for this afternoon, which may threaten Kaimaumau homes.

Iwi trustee Craig Hobson and his team from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Takoto are working closely with the 80 homeowners, who may not be able to return back home.

“Their biggest fear is the possibility of losing their homes, news you don't want to hear before Christmas.”

Shelter, food and care

The hapū (sub-tribe) from Wharemaru Marae, which has yet to establish its marae, has asked relatives from Paparore Marae, Waimanoni Marae and Mahimaru Marae to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

The iwi is providing shelter, food and care packages.

But Hobson says only “some whānau” are covered by content insurance if their house is burnt down.

“We will continue to meet whānau and come up with a plan. At the moment many of them are staying with their whānau or at Waiharara School. So, we’ve contacted the police to gather as many of their belongings as possible including Christmas presents.”

Far North District Councillor Moko Tepania is delighted by the response from iwi.

"Our iwi response whenever there is a time of crisis, they have always been excellent," he says.

"We’ve seen this throughout the covid response. It’s a huge mihi to Ngai Takoto."

Lack of insurance knowledge

But he's also concerned about the lack of support to advise whānau who need content insurance in the event of bushfires or flooding. In October.

AMI Insurance's team of weather experts have been urging Kiwi homeowners to check their insurance needs ahead of the summer season as its latest seasonal outlook predicts higher-than-usual flood risk and increased wildfire risks in both Te Ika a Maui (North Island) and Te Waipounamu (South Island).

This year has been one of the busiest years on record for severe weather events.

"There is a huge role that the council can play in this in the event of an emergency where households need to be covered," Tepania says.

"The paperwork can be full-on but there's a role that council and iwi can do to advocate for them."