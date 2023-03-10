Wynyard grateful to still be chopping wood 30 years later

After 33 years and 200 world titles, Jason Wynyard is looking forward to yet another woodchopping competition this weekend.

The 49-year-old will take part in the New Zealand Rural Games event in Palmerston North, lining up against some of the best talent New Zealand has to offer, including 2022 World Trophy champion Jack Jordan.

Wynyard admits even with his experience the six-discipline event brings a bit of nerves.

“When you come into a sport, you sort of specialise in maybe one or two disciplines. But to be a specialist, covering six different disciplines is quite challenging. So there's gonna be a lot of nerves from everyone, including myself, but I'm really grateful to really still be able to compete, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's competition.”

Competing again 32 years after making his debut for New Zealand as a 16-year-old is even more remarkable considering he had to overcome a bad run of arthritis.

Reinvigorated

“I ended up having a hip replacement resurfacing in 2020. And after a lot of back and forth with different treatments, stem cell treatment, mainly, it was a pretty challenging time. I always wanted to get back to competing but never really knew that the opportunity would arise again.”

He went on to finish third at the Rural Games in 2021, and last year returned to the international scene for the first time in five years.

Competing against a field who, in some cases, are more than half his age excites Wynyard, especially as he sees this generation among some of the best talent out of Aotearoa in some time.

“I like what's what's coming through. And there's been a bit of a barren time for us and New Zealand I think for the past maybe five or six years. But there's some really strong talent coming through now. And it's really nice to see Young Jordan brothers Jack and Shane. They are going really well.”

His son may follow

Wynyard says basketball star son Tai is also showing signs of following in his father's footsteps but for now is happy to keep pursuing his career with the Canterbury Rams.

“He's down there in pre-season training and I’m really happy to see him enjoying his basketball again, he looks pretty fit.

“He's also taken up the axe recently. I think hopefully it'll help supplement his basketball training because that's his No. 1 goal at the moment but I think maybe, after basketball finishes for him, he may look to take up wood chopping, and I really look forward to helping them learn the ropes with the axe and the saw.”

The 2023 New Zealand Rural Games started today at Palmerston North’s Te Marae a Hine - The Square and Central Energy Trust Arena and continues through the weekend.