'You showcased the ihi me te wehi of te ao Māori'

The supreme winner of the 2023 Te Matatini Festival is Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui.

The national competition at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) in Tāmaki Makaurau has wrapped after four days of intense and spectacular competition.

Te Matatini chairperson Selwyn Parata congratulated all of the kapa who performed during the festival, as well as the winners of the taonga and the supreme winner.

“You have demonstrated excellence and showcased the ihi me te wehi – the power and charisma of te ao Māori,” Parata said in a statement Saturday evening.

He acknowledged everyone who made the festival possible.

“Ko ngā kanohi katoa ka kitea i roto i Te Matatini. This kaupapa couldn’t happen without the many faces of Te Matatini.

"We mihi to our kaihaka, judges, haka enthusiasts, our ringa raupā behind the scenes, especially our amazing volunteers, our sponsors and Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei.

“Collectively, our combined contributions embody te hā o Te Matatini, the essence that brings Te Matatini to life. It enables us to unite and send our thoughts and mihi to our whānau in Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tairāwhiti and Ngāti Kahungunu. Kia tau te ia o te mauri ki a tātau katoa.”

A full list of the 2023 Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 winners will be available on the Te Matatini website.

The next national kapa haka festival will be hosted in the Aotea rohe in 2025.