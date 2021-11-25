Young Ngāti Hine entrepreneur wins PM's Excellence Award

Arwyn Henare is a young entrepreneur who has her sights set on the world.

"The bird that eats the Miro berry, the forest is his. But the one that feasts on education, his is the world."

"Grab onto every opportunity that presents itself, and do not let anyone stop you"

Henare has won the Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence award, an award given to high school students involved in vocational education.

Launched in 2019, the purpose of this award is to celebrate the achievement of secondary students enrolled in vocational programmes, and to raise the status of vocational education so that more people see vocational education and training as an attractive option when they leave school.

Arwyn says it's an award that acknowledges different paths to educational excellence.

Rongoā Māori

"To achieve in whatever future study options or job opportunities, They wish to pursue"

But Arwyn isn't finished there. She, along with three other teammates developed gummy lollies made from rongoā Māori, and the four recently won the Rangatahi Māori Company of the Year Award at the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.

"Together we came up with a product that signifies the importance of Te Ao Māori, and most importantly, rongoā Māori," she says.



Her Te Kāpehu Whetū, principal Anne Henare says she is very proud of her achievements, as is her school.

"Arwyn has consistently worked hard over the past couple of years to achieve her goals, her academic goals."

Once she finishes school, Arwyn plans to do a veterinary nurse's course in Hamilton, then move home to Ngāti Hine to work.