Youngest netball captain heads New Zealand's only unbeaten club

Star shooter Maia Wilson, 23, is having the time of her life leading the South Auckland-based club Robinhood Stars. She's the youngest captain ever in the ANZ Premiership and her team is the only unbeaten team so far.

“It's nice when you are winning or you are able to build a lead and you play with that freedom.”

Since Wilson was signed to the Robinhood Stars during the inauguration of the domestic league in 2017, the club has struggled to cement its position as front-runner. However, this season with the club is “something new to me,” she says.

Stars have had two convincing wins so far against Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse and Mainland Tactix. However, they may have their work cut out against a defeated Waikato BOP Magic who were thumped by the defending champion Pulse 59 to 47.

Stars mid-courter Gina Crampton is not ruling out the Magic.

“They've got kingpins throughout each area of the court so Bassett is a huge target for them, they've got Temelisi and Sam Winders is like a groundhog player. We've got a lot to contain to have a good performance against them.”