Is your medical information safe?

The recent leak of Covid-19 patient information has raised the question - can the medical profession be trusted to keep our information safe?

Porirua-based GP Dr Sarah Sciascia says that our information is in good hands.

She explains how the medical profession is bound by privacy laws and health codes of conduct.

Your Privacy Rights

If you have any concerns about the handling of your personal information, you can contact the Privacy Commissioner.

Their website can be accessed here or at 0800 803 909.