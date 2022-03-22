Youth arts collective to open gallery in West Auckland

This week is a big week for the Kākano Youth Arts Collective from West Auckland, with the opening of its new gallery in Henderson.

The Kākano Youth Arts Collective began its life as a pilot programme in 2013 in West Auckland, as a way to help youth who were falling through the cracks in mainstream education.

The collective engages rangatahi in art workshops, community mural projects, annual exhibitions, and for the past three years, a community gallery space for them to exhibit their work.

Mandy Patmore, who started the initiative, says it was a vehicle to help marginalised youth.

"Some of them as young as 12 hadn't been in mainstream education since they were eight. Going to alternative education, we found that, because they were genuinely interested in what we were doing, we could integrate other kinds of learning.

"And now nearly 10 years later, we're rolling."

Now, with the help of Te Puni Kokiri, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Henderson-Massey Local Board, and Corban Estate Arts Centre, Kākano has a wonderful new space.

Patmore chose the main street in Henderson as the home for the gallery because she wanted to help reinvigorate the area that has seen dramatic change over the years.

Blossoming

"I wanted to address the fact that there are some really big social problems out west by placing the shop right smack bang in the middle of Henderson. We can start to create a movement of locally made, locally supported to give back to the community."

Rose Kirk of Ngāti Rangiwewehi is just one of many who has blossomed at Kākano.

"When I first got there, I was really shy. I didn't want to do art but I was very passionate about it though. Mandy just helped me guide through what I really wanted in life."

Her art installation He Kāhui Whetū was recently showcased to a very public audience.

"We had an opportunity to do a big project in Britomart. I ended up coming up with the idea of just ripping paper, and light shining through."

For Kākano tutor Jermaine Reihana while art is a major focus for the collective, creating lifelong success is what they really do.

"What we do is sit and really discuss with them the issues that pertain to them and their lives.

"So our students are ready for the art world, the hustle, and bustle of the art world."