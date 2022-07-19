Youth MP fighting for better rangatahi mental health outcomes

Ihorangi Reweti-Peters, a Christchurch youth MP and VOYCE Whakaronga Mai council member, has been nominated for an impact award.

The awards recognise rangatahi who work to improve their communities and make a difference.

Reweti-Peters said it was amazing to be nominated and recognised for the mahi that he is doing, making sure that rangatahi in Oranga Tamariki care are given access to the right mental health and counselling services.

'Right mental health support'

Reweti-Peters has been in the system of Oranga Tamariki and is using his own experience with Oranga Tamariki to help drive changes.

“in the first lockdown in 2020 I had a big turning point in my mental health, with my first suicide attempt.”

In 2021 Reweti-Peters initiated a call to action for Oranga Tamariki to provide the right mental health support.

“They actually need to acknowledge that they aren’t perfect and that there is always room for improvement and mental health is a room for improvement within Oranga Tamariki.”

'What to look out for'

Reweti-Peters believes Oranga Tamariki needs to have suicide prevention and mental health training as well as trauma-informed care practice “to just know the early warning signs, what to look out for when a young person is suicidal”.

Reweti-Peters sees himself continuing advocating for the basic needs of rangatahi to be met by the state (Oranga Tamariki.)

Asked for comment, Oranga Tamariki said it "is acutely aware that many young people in New Zealand whether in our care or not may at some point in their life need help or support with their mental health.

"The physical and mental well-being of any child or young person is of critical importance and often the children that come into care have complex needs.

"Our staff work alongside partner agencies to identify and support young people in care in meeting their mental health needs."