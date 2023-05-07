Zoe Hobbs fifth in field of stars in Doha

File Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hobbs has finished fifth in a star-studded 100m sprint final in Doha in her first race of the international season.

The 25-year-old, who clocked 10.97 seconds in Sydney in March, recorded a time of 11.08 seconds at the Diamond League opener in Qatar on Saturday (NZ time).

"It was a good way to kick off the international season,” Hobbs said after the race.

NZ's Zoe Hobbs finished fifth, just .01 of a second behind fourth-placed American Twanisha Terry. Video: Wanda Diamond League / YouTube

American track star Sha’Carri Richardson won in a blistering 10.76 seconds (the fastest time in the world this year), with world 200m champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica second in 10.85 seconds and the fastest British woman on record Dina Asher-Smith crossing the line in 10.98 seconds for third.

Twanisha Terry of the United States was fourth in 11.07 seconds, just .01 of a second ahead of Hobbs.

“It was exactly what I needed in terms of practising racing next to pressure," said Hobbs, who is the Australasian sprint champion.

“That's an element of my racing that I need to work on and need exposure to. It's great to be immersed in these races so I can get used to it, and keep building into the season."