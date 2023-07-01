Zoe Hobbs fifth in women's 100m in Switzerland

NZ's Zoe Hobbs in Japan in May 2023. World Athletics / YouTube

Zoe Hobbs has finished fifth in the women's 100 metres at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday (local time).

The Kiwi clocked 11.20s on a chilly evening, behind race winner Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast who continued her spectacular form with an impressive 10.88s after getting off to a flying start.

Ta Lou has run the fastest 100m this year with a time of 10.75s and has twice gone under 10.80s this season.

Watch Zoe Hobbs (second from bottom) in the women's 100 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League. Source / news.com.au

Great Britain's Daryll Neita was second in 11.07s with European champion Gina Lückenemper of Germany recovering from a slow start to grab third in 11.17s. Poland's Ewa Swoboda was fourth, also in 11.17s.

The next Diamond League event is in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday (local time).

Hobbs, who is in Europe for three months, has been vlogging her travels.