Zoe Hobbs gets results upgrade after competitor's doping violation at Birmingham Comm Games

File Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hobbs has had her Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games placing upgraded following a doping violation by a fellow competitor.

Hobbs originally finished second in her heat and sixth in the women’s 100m final at the games.

However, following the announcement of Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha's disqualification on Friday night (NZ time), Hobbs moves to first in her heat and fifth in the final.



"While it's disappointing to see another doping case in sport, it's good to know the system is working.

"I'm pleased to see my Commonwealth Games result upgraded as a result of the case," Hobbs said Saturday, through a New Zealand Olympic Committee release.



Hobbs is in action next month at the world track and field championships in Budapest.