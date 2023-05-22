Zoe Hobbs sizzles to victory in Yokohama

Zoe Hobbs has won the women's 100m final in Yokohama, Japan. Source: World Athletics / YouTube

By Stuff

Zoe Hobbs has taken her form from the New Zealand summer with her to Japan.

Kiwi sprint queen Hobbs bolted to a comfortable win in the women’s 100m final at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama on Sunday (NZT).

She didn’t match her Oceania record of 10.97sec, not that the world No 13 needed to as Hobbs powered off the line and was never seriously pushed on her way to stopping the clock in 11.20sec.

That was comfortably clear of American second-placed finisher Destiny Smith-Barnett (11.41sec), who pipped third-placed Australian Torrie Lewis (11.42sec).

Watch Zoe Hobbs' 100m final win in Yokohama, Japan. World Athletics / YouTube