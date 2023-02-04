ZZ Top, Pat Benatar and friends enjoy 'amazing experience' at Taupō marae

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons accepts Waipahīhī Marae's wero. Photo / Waipahīhī Marae (Dylan Tāhau)

American rockers ZZ Top have had an “amazing experience” at Waipahīhī Marae in Taupō where they were welcomed with a pōwhiri on Friday before this evening's summer concert in the region.

Led by ZZ Top's lead singer Billy Gibbons, the Texas rock band were joined by 80s rock star Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo, the Stone Temple Pilots and Australia's Angels who are all part of the concert lineup.

“Thank you to the local Taupō Iwi – Tūwharetoa. They greeted us, our guests and friends to the region with a pōwhiri at Waipahīhī Marae,” the group posted on Instagram.

Photo / Waipahīhī Marae (Dylan Tāhau)

"Welcome to our home," Waipahīhī Marae said in their own social media post in which they acknowledged "Billy (Gibbons) accepting our challenge".

"Tūwharetoa bringing maunga and waters together".

Waipahīhī Marae said 15 van loads of manuhiri from throughout the world were led onto the marae.

"Performers and crew were recognised for their different contributions to our enjoyment at Parakiri tomorrow. Both roles important."

"Nau kuhu mai, nau kuhu mai ZZ Top: Stone Temple Pilots, Pat And Neil and the Aussie Angels.

"Welcome to our home."