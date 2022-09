Katelyn Vaha'akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto and Tongan) grew up playing netball but went along to a trial with a friend to give league a go - and it worked out pretty well for the Kiwi Fern.

Te Ao Toa spoke to Katelyn - who didn't grow up speaking Māori - about her te reo Māori journey.