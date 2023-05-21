Joelle King unable to defend Manchester Open title

Source / Squash TV

Defending champion Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has exited in the quarter-finals of the Manchester Open losing to Belgium's Nele Gilis.

After her history-making heroics at the world championships earlier this month, King was soundly beaten by Gilis three games to none, 12-10, 11-4, 11-7 in 40 minutes.

King, the world no.4, swept the Belgian aside in round play at the world championships but could not get past her this time around.

Since defeating King on Saturday (NZ time), Gilis has won through to the final in Manchester. It is the world no. 9's first final of a silver level competition.